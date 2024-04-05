Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Sets New 12-Month High at $35.80

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $35.80 and last traded at $35.80, with a volume of 4311 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.83.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EVBG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Everbridge from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Everbridge from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. William Blair downgraded Everbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $28.60 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Everbridge presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.68 and its 200 day moving average is $24.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $115.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.70 million. Everbridge had a positive return on equity of 6.46% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. On average, equities analysts predict that Everbridge, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Bryan Reed Barney sold 3,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total value of $116,504.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,329.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Bryan Reed Barney sold 3,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total value of $116,504.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,329.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 6,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $144,944.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 124,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,848,408.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,747 shares of company stock worth $289,103. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 140.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Everbridge during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Everbridge during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge in the first quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

