Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Trading Up 6.5%

Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 6.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.57 and last traded at $5.57. Approximately 1,189,053 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 1,724,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on EB shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Eventbrite from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Eventbrite from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Eventbrite from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eventbrite has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Eventbrite Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $568.43 million, a PE ratio of -20.67 and a beta of 2.51.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $87.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.45 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eventbrite

In other Eventbrite news, CFO Charles Baker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $110,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 357,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,975,271.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eventbrite

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Eventbrite during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,744,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Eventbrite by 43.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,705,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,749 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Eventbrite by 94.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 109,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 53,425 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Eventbrite by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,600,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,497,000 after buying an additional 900,925 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Eventbrite by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,109,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,524,000 after buying an additional 1,470,551 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc operates a two-sided marketplace that provides self-service ticketing and marketing tools for event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

