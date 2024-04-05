Euro Sun Mining (TSE:ESM) Shares Up 22.2%

Shares of Euro Sun Mining Inc. (TSE:ESM – Get Free Report) shot up 22.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 669,372 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 453,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Euro Sun Mining Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$17.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.04.

Euro Sun Mining Company Profile

Euro Sun Mining Inc operates as a gold and copper exploration and development mining company in Romania. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Rovina Valley project that covers an area of 27.68 square kilometers situated in west-central Romania. The company was formerly known as Carpathian Gold Inc and changed its name to Euro Sun Mining Inc in August 2016.

