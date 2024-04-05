Ethereum 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $17.85 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. In the last week, Ethereum has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar. One Ethereum coin can currently be purchased for $3,313.49 or 0.04913160 BTC on major exchanges. Ethereum has a market capitalization of $397.85 billion and approximately $17.85 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00067199 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00025038 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00010881 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00016120 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00016177 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00003882 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000341 BTC.

About Ethereum

Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,068,152 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX.

