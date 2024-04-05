Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Essential Utilities in a report issued on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.31. The consensus estimate for Essential Utilities’ current full-year earnings is $1.99 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Essential Utilities’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

Separately, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

NYSE:WTRG opened at $36.49 on Wednesday. Essential Utilities has a 1 year low of $32.07 and a 1 year high of $45.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.67. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.82.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 24.26%. The business had revenue of $479.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 32.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.3071 per share. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.13%.

Insider Activity at Essential Utilities

In other Essential Utilities news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 5,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $207,073.65. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,149,100.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Essential Utilities

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.7% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 68,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

