Erin N. Kane Sells 3,002 Shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Stock

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) CEO Erin N. Kane sold 3,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total transaction of $84,296.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 552,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,521,360.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE ASIX opened at $27.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $740.66 million, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.57. AdvanSix Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.92 and a fifty-two week high of $41.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $382.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.80 million. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 3.56%. On average, analysts anticipate that AdvanSix Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.68%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASIX. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the first quarter worth about $2,682,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 28.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 455,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,270,000 after buying an additional 101,119 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in AdvanSix by 3.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in AdvanSix by 16.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

AdvanSix Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

