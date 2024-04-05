Ergo Price Hits $1.76 on Exchanges (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. Ergo has a total market cap of $130.82 million and approximately $335,571.03 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar. One Ergo coin can now be bought for about $1.76 or 0.00002596 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,709.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $668.01 or 0.00987037 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.25 or 0.00143691 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00008515 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.99 or 0.00048743 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.28 or 0.00191027 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00046792 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.85 or 0.00138676 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Ergo

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 74,455,422 coins and its circulating supply is 74,456,862 coins. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

