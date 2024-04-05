Equities Analysts Set Expectations for SoFi Technologies, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SoFi Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Ryan anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for SoFi Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.07 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for SoFi Technologies’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SOFI. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $6.50 price target (down from $7.50) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.03.

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

SoFi Technologies stock opened at $7.31 on Wednesday. SoFi Technologies has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $11.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.24 and a beta of 1.75.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $615.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.02 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOFI. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in SoFi Technologies by 197.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in SoFi Technologies by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at SoFi Technologies

In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $389,971.89. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 390,616 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,968.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About SoFi Technologies

(Get Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.