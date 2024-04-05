Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Sealed Air Co.’s Q1 2026 Earnings (NYSE:SEE)

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sealed Air in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.77. The consensus estimate for Sealed Air’s current full-year earnings is $2.84 per share.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.26. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 107.48% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SEE. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Sealed Air from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Sealed Air from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sealed Air currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.73.

Shares of SEE opened at $33.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.28. Sealed Air has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $48.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.21, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 4.3% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 0.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 74,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 10,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 0.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 117,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,870,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

