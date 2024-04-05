Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Receives $35.89 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.89.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Equitable from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Equitable from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Equitable from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Equitable in the fourth quarter worth about $553,559,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Equitable by 1,161.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,849,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,692,000 after purchasing an additional 7,227,568 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Equitable by 1,734.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,952,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,535,000 after purchasing an additional 6,573,857 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Equitable by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 26,902,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Equitable by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,723,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.
EQH stock opened at $37.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.42. Equitable has a 12-month low of $21.89 and a 12-month high of $38.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.62.
Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Equitable will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.04%.
Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.
