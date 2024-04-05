Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Receives $35.89 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.89.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Equitable from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Equitable from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Equitable from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

Get Equitable alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EQH

Insider Activity at Equitable

Institutional Trading of Equitable

In other Equitable news, insider Nick Lane sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $322,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,976,922.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 60,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total value of $1,942,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 619,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,063,457.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Nick Lane sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $322,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,976,922.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 211,938 shares of company stock valued at $7,213,072 over the last 90 days. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Equitable in the fourth quarter worth about $553,559,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Equitable by 1,161.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,849,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,692,000 after purchasing an additional 7,227,568 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Equitable by 1,734.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,952,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,535,000 after purchasing an additional 6,573,857 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Equitable by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 26,902,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Equitable by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,723,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Trading Down 0.6 %

EQH stock opened at $37.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.42. Equitable has a 12-month low of $21.89 and a 12-month high of $38.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.62.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Equitable will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.04%.

About Equitable

(Get Free Report

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.