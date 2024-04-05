Equillium, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of ($0.20) Per Share (NASDAQ:EQ)

Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Equillium in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Equillium’s current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Equillium’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.82) EPS.

Get Equillium alerts:

Equillium Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ EQ opened at $2.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $78.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.62. Equillium has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $3.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.16.

Institutional Trading of Equillium

About Equillium

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Equillium by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 6,564 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Equillium during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Equillium during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Equillium during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Equillium by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 31,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 11,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.05% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and sells products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. The company's lead product candidate is itolizumab (EQ001), a first-in-class monoclonal antibody that targets the immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; and Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of lupus nephritis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equillium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equillium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.