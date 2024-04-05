EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $331.33.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EPAM. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $369.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $288.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $2,416,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,050.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 3,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.93, for a total transaction of $1,047,697.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,025,934.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $2,416,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,050.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,820 shares of company stock valued at $5,101,117. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPAM. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in EPAM Systems by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 14.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 100.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,251,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,528 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,199,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAM Systems Trading Down 0.4 %

EPAM Systems stock opened at $265.75 on Friday. EPAM Systems has a 52 week low of $197.99 and a 52 week high of $317.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $291.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.40. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.43.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

