Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Enservco Stock Down 2.8 %

NYSEAMERICAN ENSV opened at $0.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.66. Enservco has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enservco

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Enservco during the first quarter valued at about $334,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Enservco by 852.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 184,852 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 165,452 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Enservco by 118.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 181,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 98,620 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Enservco during the first quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Enservco by 87.8% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 88,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 41,346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.58% of the company’s stock.

About Enservco

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

