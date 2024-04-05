Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 764,000 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the February 29th total of 725,100 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 116,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ennis by 6.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,139,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,613,000 after purchasing an additional 125,463 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ennis by 2.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,106,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,431,000 after acquiring an additional 51,550 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Ennis by 1.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,889,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,895,000 after acquiring an additional 21,404 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ennis by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,846,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,459,000 after acquiring an additional 15,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Ennis by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,604,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,144,000 after acquiring an additional 6,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Ennis Stock Up 0.1 %

Ennis stock opened at $20.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.64 million, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.44. Ennis has a twelve month low of $18.94 and a twelve month high of $23.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.22 and a 200-day moving average of $21.01.

Ennis Dividend Announcement

Ennis Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Ennis’s payout ratio is 58.14%.

Ennis, Inc manufactures and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and AmeriPrint brands.

