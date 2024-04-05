EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Sets New 1-Year High at $14.00

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.00 and last traded at $13.90, with a volume of 312839 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on EnLink Midstream from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.43.

EnLink Midstream Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66 and a beta of 2.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.51.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EnLink Midstream Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.1325 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 26th. This is a boost from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is 120.46%.

Insider Activity

In other EnLink Midstream news, CAO Jan Philipp Rossbach sold 50,000 shares of EnLink Midstream stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $616,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,611.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other EnLink Midstream news, CAO Jan Philipp Rossbach sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $616,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,611.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 250,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $3,026,668.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 534,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,450,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EnLink Midstream

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 70.5% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,458,844 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $152,247,000 after buying an additional 5,152,252 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 11.0% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 42,389,633 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $518,001,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200,733 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 147.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,317,977 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $68,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763,192 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 63.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,928,608 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $58,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 1,614.2% during the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,868,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,500 shares during the period. 45.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

Further Reading

