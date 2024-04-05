EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ENLC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on EnLink Midstream in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.43.

EnLink Midstream Price Performance

ENLC stock opened at $13.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. EnLink Midstream has a 1 year low of $8.45 and a 1 year high of $14.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.51.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that EnLink Midstream will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EnLink Midstream Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.1325 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 26th. This is an increase from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EnLink Midstream news, CAO Jan Philipp Rossbach sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $616,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,611.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 250,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $3,026,668.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 534,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,450,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jan Philipp Rossbach sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $616,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,611.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of EnLink Midstream

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENLC. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 18,487 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 33,916 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 175,190 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 24,361 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,225,310 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $108,324,000 after purchasing an additional 746,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,723,580 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,633,000 after purchasing an additional 231,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.87% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

