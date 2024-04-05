Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Trading 0.3% Higher

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.87 and last traded at $15.85. 2,607,777 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 12,318,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ET shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.57.

Energy Transfer Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $53.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.90 and its 200 day moving average is $14.11.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Energy Transfer’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.93%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 115.60%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Transfer

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in Energy Transfer by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the first quarter worth $25,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in Energy Transfer by 86.8% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in Energy Transfer by 100.0% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

