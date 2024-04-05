Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $27.55

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $27.55 and last traded at $27.69, with a volume of 97317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on ENR shares. StockNews.com cut Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Energizer from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.67.

Get Energizer alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ENR

Energizer Trading Down 0.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.60 and a 200-day moving average of $31.04.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $716.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.73 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 123.29% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.02%.

Institutional Trading of Energizer

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Energizer by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 895,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,683,000 after acquiring an additional 99,353 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Energizer by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,298,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,158 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energizer by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 807,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,874,000 after buying an additional 18,053 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Energizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $731,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Energizer by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 44,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 12,313 shares in the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energizer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.