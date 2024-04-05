Energi Market Capitalization Tops $14.89 Million (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 19.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. Energi has a market cap of $14.89 million and approximately $907,219.91 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000289 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Energi has traded 31.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.45 or 0.00066572 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00025033 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00010328 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00016017 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00003864 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001321 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00005949 BTC.

About Energi

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 75,527,515 coins and its circulating supply is 75,527,514 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energi’s official website is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

