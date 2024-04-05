Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Shares Gap Down to $2.70

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.70, but opened at $2.61. Endeavour Silver shares last traded at $2.73, with a volume of 1,386,701 shares traded.

EXK has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. TD Securities upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $7.25 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th.

Endeavour Silver Stock Up 5.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $662.02 million, a P/E ratio of 144.50 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day moving average of $2.03.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $50.50 million for the quarter. Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 2.98%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXK. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,017 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 2,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Endeavour Silver during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 20.06% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

