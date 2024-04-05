Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) dropped 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $35.45 and last traded at $35.53. Approximately 201,905 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 548,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.80.

DAVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Endava from $85.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Endava in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Endava in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Endava from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Endava from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.78.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.26.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $227.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.07 million. Endava had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 8.88%. Analysts anticipate that Endava plc will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Endava in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Endava by 433.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Endava by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Endava by 194.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Endava by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. 62.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

