Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) fell 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $35.45 and last traded at $35.53. 201,905 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 548,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DAVA. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Endava from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. HSBC downgraded shares of Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Endava from $85.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Endava from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Endava in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Endava has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.78.

Get Endava alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DAVA

Endava Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.43 and a 200-day moving average of $60.26.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Endava had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $227.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.07 million. As a group, analysts expect that Endava plc will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Endava

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Endava in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Endava by 433.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Endava by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Endava by 194.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Endava by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. 62.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Endava

(Get Free Report)

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.