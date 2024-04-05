Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 86,259 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the previous session’s volume of 71,195 shares.The stock last traded at $19.80 and had previously closed at $18.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EDN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com lowered Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $852.92 million, a P/E ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.82 and a 200-day moving average of $15.98.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The utilities provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $785.09 million for the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 8.22%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima will post -4.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. bought a new position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Islet Management LP bought a new position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 14.2% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 74,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 9,263 shares in the last quarter. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima is involved in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima operates as a subsidiary of Empresa de Energía del Cono Sur SA.

