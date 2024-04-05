Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Purchased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 10,987.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291,820 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Emerson Electric worth $286,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 15,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 7,565 shares in the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,233,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,278,000 after acquiring an additional 41,263 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 162.0% in the 4th quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 49,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,783,000 after acquiring an additional 30,385 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EMR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.56.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Emerson Electric Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE:EMR traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 772,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,743,595. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.63. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.94 and a fifty-two week high of $114.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.12.
Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.
Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 10.94%.
Emerson Electric Profile
Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.
