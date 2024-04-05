Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 103,170 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 70% from the previous session’s volume of 60,534 shares.The stock last traded at $31.70 and had previously closed at $31.37.

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $515.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.11.

Get Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 310,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,552,000 after purchasing an additional 137,992 shares during the period. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $567,000. Concentric Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 211,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,512,000 after purchasing an additional 32,467 shares during the period. Finally, White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the period.

About Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF

The EMQQ Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (EMQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of companies producing most of their revenue from internet or ecommerce activity in emerging markets. EMQQ was launched on Nov 13, 2014 and is managed by EMQQ.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.