Emeren Group Ltd Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share (NYSE:SOL)

Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE:SOL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk reduced their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Emeren Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 3rd. Northland Capmk analyst D. Schafer now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Emeren Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.43 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Emeren Group to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Emeren Group in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emeren Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.80.

Shares of Emeren Group stock opened at $2.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 5.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.39. Emeren Group has a 1 year low of $1.54 and a 1 year high of $4.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shah Capital Management bought a new stake in Emeren Group during the fourth quarter worth about $50,885,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Emeren Group by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,832,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,318,000 after purchasing an additional 212,866 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emeren Group by 1,977.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,168,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,801,000 after buying an additional 2,063,968 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Emeren Group by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,561,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after buying an additional 269,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM raised its position in Emeren Group by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 832,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 276,023 shares in the last quarter. 44.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Emeren Group Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It owns and operates 3 gigawatt pipeline of projects and independent power producer assets. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights. In addition, it engages in engineering design; procurement of solar modules; balance-of-system components and other components; and construction contracting and management services.

