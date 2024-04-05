Emerald Bioscience (OTCMKTS:EMBI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $14.18

Shares of Emerald Bioscience Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMBI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.18 and last traded at $14.10, with a volume of 2314 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.18.

Emerald Bioscience Stock Down 21.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.50 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.07.

Emerald Bioscience Company Profile

Emerald Bioscience, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of cannabinoid-based therapeutics for unmet medical needs worldwide. The company's lead product candidate is NB1111, which is in preclinical trials for the treatment of glaucoma. It is also developing NB2222, a product candidate in preclinical trials for use in the treatment of various eye diseases, including uveitis, dry eye syndrome, macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy; and NB3111, a cannabinoid cocktail in testing for use as an anti-infective agent against various strains of antibiotic resistant bacteria, including methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus.

