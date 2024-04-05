Emerald Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Emerald Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,780 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $2,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 27.5% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 41,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Meritas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BNDX stock opened at $48.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.85 and its 200 day moving average is $48.74. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.30 and a 52-week high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.0913 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

