Emerald Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Emerald Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RWO. State Street Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,242,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,300,000 after purchasing an additional 206,302 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,766,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,414,000 after buying an additional 97,439 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 598,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,492,000 after purchasing an additional 270,665 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 533,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,824,000 after purchasing an additional 11,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 16.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 488,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,642,000 after purchasing an additional 70,685 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA RWO opened at $41.40 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.60 and a fifty-two week high of $44.52. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.80.

About SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

