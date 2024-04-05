Emerald Advisors LLC Has $5.92 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Emerald Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 157,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,627 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF makes up 1.1% of Emerald Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $5,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IQLT. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $52,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of IQLT stock opened at $38.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.73 and a 200-day moving average of $36.44. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $32.28 and a 1-year high of $39.97.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

