Emerald Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Emerald Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 927 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 26,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,533,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TXN. KeyCorp increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group upgraded Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $166.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Monday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.89.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $169.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.48 and a 12 month high of $188.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.19.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.65%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

