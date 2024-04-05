Emerald Advisors LLC Buys New Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Emerald Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the third quarter worth about $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the second quarter worth $29,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $172.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $161.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.81. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $100.57 and a 52 week high of $174.57.

Allstate Increases Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $1.95. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $14.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.36) EPS. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently -296.77%.

Insider Activity at Allstate

In other news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $5,276,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,847,016.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Allstate news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $5,276,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,847,016.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $637,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,712,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $117.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. TD Cowen started coverage on Allstate in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $193.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Allstate from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Allstate from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.69.

Read Our Latest Report on Allstate

Allstate Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.