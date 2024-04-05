Emerald Advisors LLC Buys 1,506 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Newmont makes up approximately 0.2% of Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Newmont by 242.2% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Newmont in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $37.84 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.42 and a fifty-two week high of $52.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $43.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.85, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.84.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Newmont’s payout ratio is -42.02%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NEM. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Argus cut Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Newmont from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.97.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

