ELIS One Day Trading Volume Hits $103.84 (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. During the last seven days, ELIS has traded 15.6% lower against the dollar. One ELIS token can now be purchased for about $0.0525 or 0.00000077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ELIS has a market cap of $10.50 million and $103.84 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00007984 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00014213 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00020997 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001566 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,691.44 or 0.99841688 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00011394 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000068 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $85.49 or 0.00126086 BTC.

ELIS Token Profile

ELIS is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.05252192 USD and is up 5.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $10,452.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

