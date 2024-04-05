Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. reduced its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $815.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $700.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $768.20 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $357.93 and a twelve month high of $800.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $747.98 and its 200-day moving average is $644.13. The stock has a market cap of $729.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.34.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $634.13, for a total transaction of $7,827,700.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,543,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,123,716,235.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 180,667 shares of company stock worth $116,186,189 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.