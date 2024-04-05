Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Up 1.3%

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) shot up 1.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $778.36 and last traded at $778.11. 580,403 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 3,164,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $768.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on LLY. Bank of America lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $850.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $815.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $700.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $747.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $644.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $743.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.16, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.34.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $634.13, for a total value of $7,827,700.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,543,810 shares in the company, valued at $63,123,716,235.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 180,667 shares of company stock valued at $116,186,189. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eli Lilly and Company

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,611,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,743,601,000 after buying an additional 1,035,599 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,949,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,709,466,000 after buying an additional 89,720 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,545,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,738,605,000 after purchasing an additional 83,915 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,992,890,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,158,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,456,314,000 after buying an additional 355,317 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

