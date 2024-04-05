Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,575,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,908,273,000 after acquiring an additional 659,838 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,545,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,738,605,000 after buying an additional 83,915 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,158,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,456,314,000 after buying an additional 355,317 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $3,416,206,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 61,268.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,342,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,802,530,000 after acquiring an additional 7,330,815 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $850.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $815.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $700.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 1.9 %

LLY traded up $14.87 on Friday, hitting $782.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,368,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,176,700. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $747.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $644.13. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $363.04 and a 1 year high of $800.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $743.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.16, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.34.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total value of $50,920,804.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,333,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,375,262,246.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 180,667 shares of company stock worth $116,186,189 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Further Reading

