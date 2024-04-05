Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Shares Up 2.6%

Edenred SE (OTCMKTS:EDNMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.50 and last traded at $27.50. 8,922 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 48,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.80.

Edenred Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.44.

Edenred Company Profile

Edenred SE provides transactional solutions for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, Ticket Alimentación, Ticket Transporte, Ticket Cultura, and Ticket CESU; and fleet and mobility solutions, such as Ticket Log, Ticket Car, and UTA.

