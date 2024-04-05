Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0468 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund stock opened at $10.11 on Friday. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $8.61 and a 52-week high of $10.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EIM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations. The fund's investment portfolio primarily includes investments in companies operating in the transportation, water and sewer, and electric utilities sectors.

