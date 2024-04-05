Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Upgraded at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $300.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $250.00.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $200.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Eaton from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $281.73.

Eaton Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $320.16 on Tuesday. Eaton has a 52 week low of $155.38 and a 52 week high of $326.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $287.55 and its 200-day moving average is $246.27. The company has a market capitalization of $127.90 billion, a PE ratio of 40.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.07.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Eaton will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 46.88%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total value of $5,395,107.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,116,427.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total value of $5,395,107.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,116,427.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total value of $3,796,067.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,244,140.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,969 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,774 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Eaton

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Eaton by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank boosted its position in Eaton by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 1,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management boosted its position in Eaton by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 2,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

