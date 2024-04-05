Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Easterly Government Properties Stock Performance

Shares of Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $11.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 59.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.99. Easterly Government Properties has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $15.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 4.65.

Institutional Trading of Easterly Government Properties

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,482,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,501,000 after buying an additional 508,729 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,833,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,601,000 after purchasing an additional 30,318 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,943,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,184,000 after buying an additional 78,575 shares during the period. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership purchased a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $39,948,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,567,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,503,000 after buying an additional 320,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

