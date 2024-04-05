East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) PT Raised to $90.00

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) had its target price upped by Truist Financial from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stephens started coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $80.86.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EWBC

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of East West Bancorp stock opened at $74.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.39. East West Bancorp has a twelve month low of $41.12 and a twelve month high of $79.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.92 and its 200 day moving average is $66.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $654.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.91 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 29.11%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that East West Bancorp will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

East West Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This is a positive change from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 26.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Molly Campbell sold 1,625 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.26, for a total transaction of $125,547.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,321 shares in the company, valued at $797,400.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $147,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,655.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Molly Campbell sold 1,625 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.26, for a total transaction of $125,547.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,321 shares in the company, valued at $797,400.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of East West Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 1,050.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.