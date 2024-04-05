East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Bought by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 729,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.52% of East West Bancorp worth $52,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EWBC. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the first quarter worth $836,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 8.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 77,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,308,000 after acquiring an additional 5,821 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 221.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,803,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,792,000 after acquiring an additional 86,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stephens began coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, East West Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.86.

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EWBC traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.30. The stock had a trading volume of 484,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,053. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.39. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.12 and a 52 week high of $79.54.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $654.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.91 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 18.47%. East West Bancorp’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This is a positive change from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 26.89%.

Insider Transactions at East West Bancorp

In related news, Director Molly Campbell sold 1,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.26, for a total value of $125,547.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,400.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $147,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,655.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Molly Campbell sold 1,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.26, for a total transaction of $125,547.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,400.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

