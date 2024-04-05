Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) & Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Financial Comparison

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) and Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Dividends

Dynex Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.9%. Global Net Lease pays an annual dividend of $1.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 19.3%. Dynex Capital pays out -557.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Global Net Lease pays out -82.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Volatility and Risk

Dynex Capital has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Net Lease has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dynex Capital 0 1 2 0 2.67 Global Net Lease 0 2 1 0 2.33

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Dynex Capital and Global Net Lease, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Dynex Capital currently has a consensus price target of $13.33, suggesting a potential upside of 9.92%. Global Net Lease has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 62.82%. Given Global Net Lease’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Global Net Lease is more favorable than Dynex Capital.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.3% of Dynex Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.2% of Global Net Lease shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Dynex Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Global Net Lease shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dynex Capital and Global Net Lease’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dynex Capital $26.75 million 26.79 -$6.13 million ($0.28) -43.29 Global Net Lease $515.07 million 3.29 -$211.91 million ($1.73) -4.25

Dynex Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Global Net Lease. Dynex Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Global Net Lease, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Dynex Capital and Global Net Lease’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dynex Capital -2.95% -6.04% -0.82% Global Net Lease -41.14% -10.34% -3.48%

Summary

Dynex Capital beats Global Net Lease on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc., a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S. government or a U.S. government-sponsored entity, such as Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. Non-Agency MBS have no such guaranty of payment. The company has qualified as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders as dividends. Dynex Capital, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Glen Allen, Virginia.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

