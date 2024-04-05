Dynatrace’s (DT) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their hold rating on shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Dynatrace from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Dynatrace from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $61.04.

Shares of DT opened at $45.96 on Monday. Dynatrace has a 52-week low of $40.27 and a 52-week high of $61.41. The company has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 69.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.28 and a 200 day moving average of $50.87.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $365.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.64 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 14.44%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 14,242,929 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total transaction of $749,178,065.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,114,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,614,494.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $1,157,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 477,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,085,190.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 14,242,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total value of $749,178,065.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,114,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,614,494.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,285,187 shares of company stock worth $751,264,421 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Dynatrace by 2,277.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,934,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642,452 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,515,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 11,824.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,411,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391,545 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Dynatrace by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,264,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,393,000 after buying an additional 2,348,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 55.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,202,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

