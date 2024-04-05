Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target Cut to $60.00

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an equal weight rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Dynatrace from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Dynatrace from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $61.04.

DT stock opened at $45.96 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.28 and a 200-day moving average of $50.87. Dynatrace has a 12-month low of $40.27 and a 12-month high of $61.41. The firm has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 69.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $365.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.64 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 14.44%. On average, research analysts expect that Dynatrace will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 1,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $103,352.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,106 shares in the company, valued at $26,687,242.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 14,242,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total value of $749,178,065.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,114,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,614,494.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 1,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $103,352.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 514,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,687,242.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,285,187 shares of company stock worth $751,264,421. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Dynatrace by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dynatrace by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 23,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 3.0% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Dynatrace by 2.8% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

