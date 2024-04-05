dynaCERT Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYFSF) Short Interest Up 5.1% in March

dynaCERT Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYFSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,700 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the February 29th total of 62,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days.

dynaCERT Price Performance

Shares of DYFSF stock opened at $0.11 on Friday. dynaCERT has a 1 year low of $0.09 and a 1 year high of $0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.12.

Get dynaCERT alerts:

dynaCERT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

dynaCERT Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, testing, and distribution of transportable hydrogen generator aftermarket products in North America and internationally. Its patented and patent-pending retrofit product provides performance enhancements by injecting hydrogen and oxygen into the air intake manifold resulting in fuel efficiency and reduced carbon emissions.

Receive News & Ratings for dynaCERT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dynaCERT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.