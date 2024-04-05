Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Price Target Raised to $99.00

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Mizuho from $89.00 to $99.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DUK opened at $96.12 on Friday. Duke Energy has a fifty-two week low of $83.06 and a fifty-two week high of $100.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $74.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.02.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 9.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Duke Energy will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total value of $277,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duke Energy

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 28.6% in the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $304,000. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

