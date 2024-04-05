Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 433,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,781 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Duke Energy worth $42,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,639,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 14,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 8,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 10,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 5,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of DUK traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.05. 879,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,061,433. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.13 and its 200-day moving average is $93.02. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.06 and a 52 week high of $100.39. The company has a market cap of $74.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 115.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DUK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total value of $277,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

