Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) Position Lessened by Arcus Capital Partners LLC

Arcus Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Free Report) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,270,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625,107 shares during the quarter. Dream Finders Homes makes up 28.4% of Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Arcus Capital Partners LLC owned 2.44% of Dream Finders Homes worth $80,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 148.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Dream Finders Homes by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 8.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 4,776 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the first quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 63.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 27,149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Dream Finders Homes Stock Performance

Shares of DFH opened at $41.94 on Friday. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.54 and a fifty-two week high of $44.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dream Finders Homes ( NASDAQ:DFH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.29. Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DFH. TheStreet raised Dream Finders Homes from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Dream Finders Homes from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 54,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $2,282,053.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,805 shares in the company, valued at $63,403,200.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Justin Udelhofen sold 25,000 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $892,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,119.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 54,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $2,282,053.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,403,200.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 236,461 shares of company stock worth $8,767,155 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

